Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

