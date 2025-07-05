The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $150.18 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,526. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

