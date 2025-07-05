UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $105.75 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

