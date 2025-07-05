UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UMB Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in UMB Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,357,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

