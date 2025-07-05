United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James Financial cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

