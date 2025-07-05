Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

