Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

