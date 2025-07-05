Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as low as C$14.10. Velan shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 2,502 shares traded.

Velan Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.85. The stock has a market cap of C$207.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Velan

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding.

