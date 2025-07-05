Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

TSE:VHI opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.58. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$6.74 and a 52-week high of C$12.34.

In related news, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

