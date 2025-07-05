Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.46 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.25). Volex shares last traded at GBX 381.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 698,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Volex from GBX 430 ($5.87) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £860.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.46.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

