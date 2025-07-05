Wall Street Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,443 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

