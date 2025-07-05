Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,557,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,500,000 after acquiring an additional 190,566 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,668,000 after acquiring an additional 914,289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,315 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

