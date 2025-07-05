Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 6,870.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,430.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.