Webull (BULL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Webull has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webull’s competitors have a beta of 5.13, suggesting that their average share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webull and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Webull $390.23 million -$22.69 million 89.38 Webull Competitors $2.87 billion $306.27 million -136.13

Webull’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Webull. Webull is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webull N/A -2.15% 2.14% Webull Competitors -14.02% 2.14% -1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Webull and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.5% of Webull shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Webull shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webull beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

