Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

