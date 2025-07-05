Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,612,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2%

WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.