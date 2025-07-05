Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Wingstop worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Wingstop by 93.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WING opened at $325.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.26.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

