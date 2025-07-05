Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 34,497 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,706.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

