Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

