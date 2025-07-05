Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

