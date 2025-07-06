136,801 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 136,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.26.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
