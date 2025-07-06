1,684 Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

