2,500 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 217.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

