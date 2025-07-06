300 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 315,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.