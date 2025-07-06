372 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

