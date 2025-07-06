497 Shares in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

