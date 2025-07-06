873 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,032,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 18.2%

VSGX opened at $65.93 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

