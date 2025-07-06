8,821 Shares in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $313,808,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $70,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nice by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $37,843,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nice by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Nice Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Nice has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

