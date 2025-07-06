Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Financial Survey

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 3.97% 11.60% 5.15% Bioceres Crop Solutions -2.14% -2.37% -0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Adecoagro has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adecoagro and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 2 1 0 0 1.33 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 4 1 3.20

Adecoagro presently has a consensus target price of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 82.77%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and Bioceres Crop Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.58 billion 0.59 $92.34 million $0.62 15.11 Bioceres Crop Solutions $464.80 million 0.64 $3.24 million ($0.14) -33.71

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

