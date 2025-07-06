Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.06 ($49.48) and last traded at €41.89 ($49.28). 23,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 34,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.77 ($49.14).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ahold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Ahold had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Ahold NV will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
