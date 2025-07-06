Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $73.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

