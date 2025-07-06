Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

