Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,235 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $565,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

EAT opened at $182.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

