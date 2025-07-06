Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:AGM opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average of $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

