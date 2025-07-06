Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.48 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About LKQ



LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

