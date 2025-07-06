Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,930 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,570,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after buying an additional 1,478,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $106.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $620,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,697.05. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,868,857 shares of company stock worth $604,140,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush upgraded Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.