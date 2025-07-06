Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $58,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 341,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7,706.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

