Amalgamated Bank Has $2.42 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.4% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 197,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 48.4% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

