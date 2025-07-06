Amalgamated Bank Has $2.62 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $101.89 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

