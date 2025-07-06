Amalgamated Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fluor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

