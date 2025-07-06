Amalgamated Bank Purchases 520 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.9%

VEEV opened at $277.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

