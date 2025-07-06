Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,655 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.15 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

