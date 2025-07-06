Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 21,994.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,622 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 220.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8%

Science Applications International stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

