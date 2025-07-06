Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Knife River by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Knife River by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.