Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

