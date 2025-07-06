Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

