Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 38,519 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 115.1% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 97,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 200,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

