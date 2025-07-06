Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $84.83

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

