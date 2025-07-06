Analyzing VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) & CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VS MEDIA and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.02 -$7.29 million N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.36 $1.67 million $0.15 16.67

CreditRiskMonitor.com has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VS MEDIA and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.com 8.59% 16.11% 6.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com beats VS MEDIA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

