Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

